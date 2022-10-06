Gujarat: One killed, 10 injured as car hits pedestrians returning home from Garba

A 22-year-old woman was killed and ten others injured after a car ploughed into a group walking home after attending a garba event in Gujarat's Jamnagar city early Thursday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am on Jamnagar-Lalpur road, said an official of city B-division police station.

The driver of the speeding car appeared to have lost control over the vehicle which overturned. He got out and managed to flee, the official said.

The deceased was identified as Alu Charan (20). Among others who received injuries were two children. The injured, all members of two neighbouring families, were rushed to a government hospital and said to be out of danger.

An FIR for rash driving was registered against the driver and efforts were on to nab him, the official said.

