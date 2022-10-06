Left Menu

Can Fin Homes mulls raising up to Rs 4,000 cr debt capital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 14:28 IST
Can Fin Homes mulls raising up to Rs 4,000 cr debt capital
  • Country:
  • India

Canara Bank promoted housing loan provider Can Fin Homes is planning to raise debt capital of up to Rs 4,000 crore and will seek board of directors' approval on this proposal later this month.

The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on October 17, 2022 to approve financial results for the company's second quarter and first half ended September 2022-23.

''At the said meeting the proposal is being placed to the board seeking approval and authorisations for issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures up to an amount of Rs 4,000 crore, on private placement basis,'' Can Fin Homes said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The company said it will raise the funds in one or more tranches for a period up to the date of the annual general meeting of the current fiscal year.

The home loan company said the shareholders approved the debt raise plan at the annual general meeting held on September 7, 2022.

Canara Bank has shareholding of 29.99 per cent in Can Fin Homes.

Shares of Can Fin Homes were trading at Rs 499.60 apiece on BSE, up by 0.82 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022