45-year-old man killed in bike-car collision in UP's Etawah

A 45-year-old man died while another sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Chakarnagar Road on Wednesday evening, police station Incharge Deepak Kumar said. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Auraiya district, who was riding the bike died in the accident, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the injured has been admitted to the hospital, police said.

