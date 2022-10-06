45-year-old man killed in bike-car collision in UP's Etawah
A 45-year-old man died while another sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Chakarnagar Road on Wednesday evening, police station Incharge Deepak Kumar said.
A 45-year-old man died while another sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car here, police said on Thursday. The incident happened on Chakarnagar Road on Wednesday evening, police station Incharge Deepak Kumar said. Vijay Kumar, a resident of Auraiya district, who was riding the bike died in the accident, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and the injured has been admitted to the hospital, police said.
