MP: Three dead, 13 seriously injured after tractor-trolley overturns
The rest are hospitalised in Mauganj, Sub Divisional Officer of Police SDOP Naveen Dubey told PTI.The incident took place in Sumeda village, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters and close to 40 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley, he added.The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kushwaha 45, Ashwani Patel 17 and Ram Ujagar 70.The driver Virendra Patel was drunk and lost control of the vehicle after it hit a pothole.
- Country:
- India
Three persons were killed and several others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.
They were returning after immersing an idol of Goddess Durga, he added.
''Thirteen of the injured are critical and are being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The rest are hospitalised in Mauganj,'' Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey told PTI.
The incident took place in Sumeda village, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters and close to 40 people were travelling in the tractor-trolley, he added.
The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kushwaha (45), Ashwani Patel (17) and Ram Ujagar (70).
''The driver Virendra Patel was drunk and lost control of the vehicle after it hit a pothole. He is injured and hospitalised,'' the SDOP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Month-long exhibition on Goddess Durga at Indian Museum
Hyderabad: Two schizophrenic women held for vandalising idols of Goddess Durga, Mother Mary
Have prayed to Goddess Durga to rid Maharashtra of 'betrayal and defections': State Council LoP Danve
8 drown in Mal river in North Bengal due to flash floods during idol immersion of Goddess Durga: Jalpaiguri DM Moumita Godara.