FACTBOX-France's action plan to cut energy consumption

French President Emmanuel Macron's government on Thursday announced sector-by-sector energy saving measures designed to avoid outages or shortfalls in gas supplies this winter while also helping to hit longer-term targets to fight climate change. The government said it planned to reduced overall energy consumption by 10% over the next two years (compared to 2019 levels) and has made "la sobriete energetique" (energy sobriety), based on voluntary measures rather than binding legislation, its central policy pillar.

Here are some of the key measures: PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

* The government will change the guidelines, allowing public administration officials to cut hot water in the toilets of all public buildings. * It also lowered the default heating temperature to 18 Celsius (64 Fahrenheit) on days when the energy grid is particularly strained and raised the financial compensation for public-sector workers doing remote work.

* Public officials are asked to travel by train rather than by plane for journeys under four hours. They are also requested to lower their maximum driving speed when using cars provided by the public administration. * Municipalities are asked to reduce lighting intensity and replace old lamps with LEDs.

BUSINESS * The government has drafted a "charter" for businesses with 15 measures to reduce energy consumption, including turning off lights in unoccupied offices, reducing billboard advertising and scrapping unnecessary business trips.

* Individual companies across sectors have announced their own measures to bring down energy consumption. * Supermarket chains including Carrefour said they would reduce lighting by 40-70% and lower heating in their stores by 2 Celsius.

* Airport operator Vinci said it would turn down the heating in airports to 17 Celsius (62F). SPORTS

* Football and rugby stadiums have agreed to reduce lighting before and after competitions. * Operators are asked to reduce the temperatures of public swimming pools by 1 Celsius and that of gyms by 2 Celsius.

POPULATION * The transport ministry will incentivize people to share car rides.

* The government will also launch a communications campaign with the slogan "every gesture counts" to urge citizens to save energy in everyday life.

