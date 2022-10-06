Fidelity Investments Featured Among Top 20 Global Business Services (GBS) Technology Employers in India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Fidelity Investments India (FMR – Fidelity Management and Research) has announced that the company is listed among the top 20 global business services (GBS) technology employers in India by global research firm Everest Group. Fidelity Management and Research (FMR) is among six banking and financial services (BFS) companies featuring in the list.

In the first-of-its-kind study, Everest Group analyzed the employer brand perception of over 200 leading GBS organizations in India, Poland, and the Philippines across multiple dimensions, including compensation, career progression, senior management, work-life balance, culture and values, and diversity. The study also analyzed the performance of each GBS organization in the local talent markets by assessing the initiatives that such best-in-class organizations undertake to differentiate themselves.

“We are honored by this recognition and would like to dedicate this to our employees who have been the key drivers of our growth over the last 20 years, built on the values of integrity, inclusiveness, customer obsession, and innovation,” said Vijai Kishan, Regional Chair – India, and Head of Personal Investing India, Fidelity Investments. “The recognition reflects our commitment to our employees—fueling their career growth aspirations—and to our customers, enabling them to achieve their financial goals and fulfil their dreams.” Seema Unni, Head of Human Resources for Fidelity Investments India, said: “The Everest Group study reflects the top talent we have and are also seeking to attract, and provides further impetus to build on our existing best-in-class talent strategies and people practices.” Read the full report here.

About Fidelity Investments Fidelity's mission is to inspire better futures and deliver better outcomes for the customers and businesses we serve. With assets under administration of $9.9 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.7 trillion as of June 30, 2022, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for over 75 years, Fidelity employs more than 58,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers.

Fidelity Investments India began operations as a global capability center of the company in 2003, and currently has around 7,000 employees located across Bangalore and Chennai. We deliver solutions to our customers across all lines of the global business in the areas of technology, operations, analytics, research, and data. For more information, visit https://india.fidelity.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)