Expleo India to Create 5000 Jobs by 2025

The talent strategy will balance onboarding fresh graduates and experienced hires to support its client and partner requirements.It is the natural next step to boost existing operations in Expleo India to support the organisations regional and global growth strategy.Whether learning new skills, engaging in cross-functional projects, or taking on new challenges, Expleo invests in employee learning and development to support long-term professional growth.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Expleo, a global technology, engineering, and consulting service provider, will create 5,000 jobs in the next three years in India. The business in India has registered over 30% Y-o-Y growth adding over 2,000 talents and 20 new clients in the last year.

Expleo's growth is fueled by accelerating digital adoption, investments in digital skills, and opening its sixth delivery and centre of excellence in India, in Coimbatore, to support its clients across all industries. Backed by solid client satisfaction, Expleo is hiring to establish a more robust workforce in India. The larger talent pool will work in the development, automation, engineering, AI, cloud and data science space to challenge the status quo in the automotive, banking, financial services, aero, healthcare and life sciences industries.

The hiring plans are aligned with a vision to embrace digital disruption. The talent strategy will balance onboarding fresh graduates and experienced hires to support its client and partner requirements.

It is the natural next step to boost existing operations in Expleo India to support the organisation's regional and global growth strategy.

Whether learning new skills, engaging in cross-functional projects, or taking on new challenges, Expleo invests in employee learning and development to support long-term professional growth. Competitive benefits, a futuristic work culture, and ample global opportunities make Expleo the most promising workplace.

Prashant Bramhankar, COO of Expleo India, said, ''At Expleo, we are committed to investing in talents. Our focus on building and nurturing our existing workforce will invariably continue. We have designed our unique employee value proposition to reassure every talent for who they are and empower them to be anything they want to be. The workforce will get to be part of a high-growth organisation that opens the gateway to immense opportunities within a diverse, inclusive, and equitable work culture.'' See career opportunities with Expleo here.

