Left Menu

No loss of interest for EPF subscribers: FinMin

The Finance Ministry has said there is no loss of interest rate for EPFO subscribers and the delay in crediting interest for the last fiscal is due to software upgrade being conducted.It further said that for all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and also those withdrawing their deposits, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:30 IST
No loss of interest for EPF subscribers: FinMin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Finance Ministry has said there is no loss of interest rate for EPFO subscribers and the delay in crediting interest for the last fiscal is due to software upgrade being conducted.

It further said that for all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and also those withdrawing their deposits, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest. ''There is no loss of interest for any subscriber. The interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, that is not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade being implemented by EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) to account for change in the tax incidence,'' the ministry tweeted late on Wednesday night.

The ministry said this on Twitter in reply to a tweet by IT industry veteran TV Mohandas Pai, who raised queries on interest in the Employees' Provident Fund deposits. ''For all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and for subscribers seeking withdrawal, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest,'' the ministry noted.

Earlier in June, the government approved an 8.1 per cent interest on EPF deposits for the 2021-22 fiscal ended March 31 to over 5 crore subscribers. The 2021-22 (April-March) was the first year when a tax on interest on contributions beyond Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to provident fund was introduced. In her Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had provided that interest on employee contributions to provident funds over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum would be taxed from April 1, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022