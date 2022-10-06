Left Menu

Hawkers booked for assaulting woman on bridge of Thane railway station

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:47 IST
Hawkers booked for assaulting woman on bridge of Thane railway station
Unidentified hawkers have been booked for beating up a woman contractor in Thane railway station, a police official said on Thursday.

The 52-year-old woman was walking on the bridge of the station in the evening of October 2 when she had an altercation with some hawkers whose wares were displayed in such a manner that it was impeding the movement of people, the railway police official said.

''A group of hawkers hit her and also outraged her modesty. They have been booked under various IPC provisions for assault, outraging modesty, criminal intimidation and other offences. No arrest has been made so far,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

