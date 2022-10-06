Ujjivan Small Finance Bank records 44pc jump in loan book

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank recorded a 44 per cent growth in gross loan book at Rs 20,938 crore at the end of September 2022 driven by micro, affordable housing and individual borrowings.

The bank said advances are up 22 per cent from Rs 14,514 crore as of September 2021 on the back of sustained growth in disbursement which grew by 56 per cent year on year to Rs 4,867 crore.

''The bank crossed the Rs 20,000 crore milestone in both advances and deposits showing robust growth,'' Ujjivan SFB said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Deposits moved up by 45 per cent to Rs 20,389 crore driven by strong momentum in retail deposits which were up 71 per cent, it said.

The company's micro group loans rose by 54 per cent, individual loans by 45 per cent, affordable housing up by 33 per cent and MSEs by 31 per cent.

However, agriculture and allied segments witnessed a decline of 27 per cent in gross loan book at Rs 139 crore as of September 30, 2022.

The gross loan book witnessed a 56 per cent jump in disbursements for the second quarter at Rs 4,867 crore as against Rs 3,122 crore by Q2FY21. Deposits wise, retail component witnessed 71 per cent jump at Rs 12,416 crore at end of September 2022.

Bank's current account savings account (CASA) component rose by 73 per cent to Rs 5,492 crore as against Rs 3,166 crore. CASA ratio stood at 26.9 per cent. Ujjivan SFB said its collection efficiency was maintained at 99 per cent plus, with restructured and NPA books showing healthy collections.

The bank continues to focus on stressed buckets and reducing incremental overdues, it said.

On asset quality, it expects the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) to be at 4.4 per cent vis-a-vis 5.4 per cent quarter on quarter.

The lender said the figures related to Q2FY23 are provisional and subject to an audit/limited review by the statutory auditors of the bank.

