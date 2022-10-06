Left Menu

WNS to Release Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results on October 20, 2022

WNS Holdings Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Following the release, WNS management will host a call on October 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Following the release, WNS management will host a call on October 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2023 second quarter ended September 30, 2022 on the teleconference.

To access the call in “listen-only” mode, please join live via the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com. For call participants, please register using this online form to receive your dial-in number and unique PIN/passcode which can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company website at ir.wns.com. About WNS WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2022, WNS had 55,146 professionals across 53 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com Safe Harbor Provision This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

