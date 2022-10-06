Tiya Lens makes driving safer

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): The new all-day Tiya Drive+ eyeglass lenses provide wearers with more safety through better vision in challenging driving conditions. Most spectacle wearers are also Vehicle drivers and experience discomfort or vision impairment when it gets dark, rainy, or misty. The disproportionately large number of traffic accidents after nightfall shows their concerns are justified.

Tiya Lens Drive+ lenses are designed to maximize safety and comfort for Vehicle driving spectacle wearers and can nevertheless be used all day. A new premium coating and this lens design technology make this possible. The new lenses address the major challenges facing spectacle wearers while driving in difficult light and weather conditions, resulting from dim light, fog, or rain. More safety with modern Vehicle headlamps but also more discomfort glare for oncoming drivers. The discomfort glare is very often attributable to the spread of modern headlights and to the fact that the driver's sight is changed because their eyes have to adapt to dusk and darkness and they "see differently". High-intensity discharge (HID/Xenon) and LED headlamps are brighter and provide better road lighting.

Drivers appreciate the increased visibility of their surroundings provided by these lamps. But the increasing prevalence of vehicles with these new headlamps has led to complaints about glare from oncoming cars. The severity of the discomfort glare grows in general as the brightness of these light sources and their influence on the visual system increase. Discomfort glare is a matter of subjective perception and seems to be dependent on the spectral composition of the source of glare. The Tiya lens drive+ antireflective coating has been designed for a light transmission spectrum that optimizes protection against discomfort glare in the presence of Xenon/ HID and LED headlights.

To assess the effectiveness of the Tiya Lens Drive+ coating versus two other premium Tiya anti-reflective coatings, a study compared its efficacy for visual comfort while being subjected to glare and for perceived glare under controlled setup conditions. Tiya Lens Drive+ Coating was strongly preferred by almost 50 per cent of test subjects over the alternative coatings, and was seen as being "most comfortable to see the low-contrast optotype while being glared with the white light LED setup. The new coating was rated best for "least perceived glare" compared to the other premium AR coatings. Although the new coating can reduce perceived glare by reducing a portion of the visible spectrum, it still ensures maximum ability to see the surrounding environment for safe night driving. Like the Tiya Lens Drive+ coating, the lenses coated with Drive+ are very robust, dirt-resistant, and easy to clean while offering first-rate anti-reflective properties.

Tiya Lens Drive+ Features They're safe, hardy, and scratch-resistant, as well as easy to clean. They also protect your eyes from the reflection of fluorescent lights, whiteboards, and computer screens, and from damaging UV rays. And one year warranty on scratch resistance and breakage.

As a Premium Lens Manufacturer, we did testing. The results showed that test wearers were highly satisfied with Tiya Lens Drive+ Wearer trials were conducted to compare the effectiveness and acceptance of Tiya Lens Drive+ lenses in a driving scenario. The trials reveal very high satisfaction levels for the new lenses. The factors that were assessed included overall satisfaction while driving, driving in the dark and twilight, dynamic vision in near, intermediate, and far vision, perception of colors, and dazzle from headlights. 95 per cent of the test subjects were satisfied when doing everyday tasks, e.g. working in the office. Moreover, 98 per cent of the test subjects were satisfied with the new lenses when driving.

