Left Menu

FMCG most sought after sector by job-seekers: Study

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:16 IST
FMCG most sought after sector by job-seekers: Study
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) continued to be the most sought after sector by job-seekers, a study by the human resources services firm CIEL HR Services said on Thursday.

Mumbai topped the list with the highest job demand in the FMCG segment while Masters in Business Administration degree was the most preferred qualification by employers.

''For freshers and mid-level employees, the sector is perceived to be offering the most promising job prospects,'' the study said.

Most of the top FMCG companies grapple with the challenge of not having the requisite percentage of women in their workforce as only 14 per cent of employees comprise women in the sector, it said.

''Employment outlook is promising for young management graduates and the mid-level employees in the FMCG domain. We see strong growth in hiring the FMCG segment driven by an uptick in sales in the festive season,'' said CIEL (HR Services) managing director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra.

''Our research shows the demand for sales professionals is the highest followed by operations, business development, marketing and IT functions,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022