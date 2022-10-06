Left Menu

Nearly 40 lakh people availed Kolkata Metro services during Durga puja

The north-south axis carried 37,41,361 people, while the East-West corridor registered a passenger count of 1,79,428, the official said.Metro has earned Rs 6.6 crore by selling tokens, smart cards and also by recharging smart cards on these days, he said. The north-south axis earned more than Rs 5.79 crore, while the rest came from the East-West corridor, the official added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 18:41 IST
Nearly 40 lakh people availed Kolkata Metro services during Durga puja
Kolkata Metro has ferried nearly 40 lakh passengers in six days during Durga Puja – from 'Panchami' to 'Vijayadashami' -- earning more than Rs 6 crore, an official said here on Thursday.

Nightlong services were made available for enthusiasts during the festival, he said.

''At least 3920,789 passengers availed Metro services in Kolkata from Mahapanchami on Friday to Vijayadashami on Wednesday. The north-south axis carried 37,41,361 people, while the East-West corridor registered a passenger count of 1,79,428,'' the official said.

Metro has earned Rs 6.6 crore by selling tokens, smart cards and also by recharging smart cards on these days, he said. ''The north-south axis earned more than Rs 5.79 crore, while the rest came from the East-West corridor,'' the official added.

