Disruption of services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line caused by external reasons, not technical snag: DMRC

The disruption of services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on October 5 was caused by external reasons and not a technical failure, officials said on Thursday.

Metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-I section of the Blue Line were affected for three hours from 6:45 am to 9:45 am on Wednesday as the catenary wire (system of overhead wires used to supply electricity to light rail vehicle) was damaged, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said.

On Thursday, the officials clarified that the delay in services was not due to any technical failure or malfunctioning of overhead equipment (OHE).

''From the investigation, it has emerged that the reason for breaking of catenary wire was external and not a technical failure. A stray wire was dropped by a bird on the OHE as one train was heading from Akshardham station towards Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station,'' said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (Corporate Communications), DMRC.

The DMRC rushed its OHE maintenance teams from the nearest depot (Yamuna Bank) for undertaking the repair work. Till the repair work was undertaken in the affected section, train services on Blue Line were regulated, he said.

Dayal said the DMRC always strives to maintain its system with the best maintenance practices and undertakes a host of pre-emptive measures from time to time to prevent occurrences of failures which are technical in nature.

