Left Menu

Disruption of services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line caused by external reasons, not technical snag: DMRC

A stray wire was dropped by a bird on the OHE as one train was heading from Akshardham station towards Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station, said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director Corporate Communications, DMRC.The DMRC rushed its OHE maintenance teams from the nearest depot Yamuna Bank for undertaking the repair work.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:41 IST
Disruption of services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line caused by external reasons, not technical snag: DMRC
  • Country:
  • India

The disruption of services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on October 5 was caused by external reasons and not a technical failure, officials said on Thursday.

Metro services between Akshardham and Mayur Vihar Phase-I section of the Blue Line were affected for three hours from 6:45 am to 9:45 am on Wednesday as the catenary wire (system of overhead wires used to supply electricity to light rail vehicle) was damaged, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said.

On Thursday, the officials clarified that the delay in services was not due to any technical failure or malfunctioning of overhead equipment (OHE).

''From the investigation, it has emerged that the reason for breaking of catenary wire was external and not a technical failure. A stray wire was dropped by a bird on the OHE as one train was heading from Akshardham station towards Mayur Vihar Phase-1 station,'' said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (Corporate Communications), DMRC.

The DMRC rushed its OHE maintenance teams from the nearest depot (Yamuna Bank) for undertaking the repair work. Till the repair work was undertaken in the affected section, train services on Blue Line were regulated, he said.

Dayal said the DMRC always strives to maintain its system with the best maintenance practices and undertakes a host of pre-emptive measures from time to time to prevent occurrences of failures which are technical in nature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022