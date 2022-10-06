Left Menu

16 killed, 35 injured in bus accident in Nepal

At least 16 people were killed and 35 others injured on Thursday in a bus accident in Nepals Madhesh province, police said.The bus was heading towards Birgunj from Narayangadh when it skidded off road and fell into a river in Bara district, media reports said. On October 2 two people were killed and 36 others injured in a bus accident along the East-West Highway.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 06-10-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 20:44 IST
At least 16 people were killed and 35 others injured on Thursday in a bus accident in Nepal's Madhesh province, police said.

The bus was heading towards Birgunj from Narayangadh when it skidded off road and fell into a river in Bara district, media reports said. Superintendent of Police, Bamdev Gautam, blamed the bus' high speed for the accident. The injured were taken to Hetauda, Chure Hill, and Sancho Hospital for treatment, The Rising Nepal newspaper reported. On October 2 two people were killed and 36 others injured in a bus accident along the East-West Highway.

