Rupee tanks 55 paise to close below 82 mark for 1st time on rate hike concerns

The rupee plunged by 55 paise to close at an all-time low of 82.17 against the US currency on Thursday due to a stronger dollar in overseas markets and firm crude oil prices.

The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 level against the US greenback as heavy dollar demand from oil importers and growing expectations of a Fed rate hike weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a positive note at 81.52, but pared all the gains later as the dollar extended gains.

During the day, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.51 and a low of 82.17 against the greenback. The rupee finally settled at the day's lowest level of 82.17, showing a loss of 55 paise over the previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated by 20 paise to end at 81.62 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Dussehra.

''The dollar strengthened after services PMI and private payrolls numbers from the US came in better than estimates,'' said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Major crosses euro and pound continued to witness selling pressure at higher levels. The focus will be on the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting minutes, Somaiya said.

''We expect the USD/INR (Spot) to quote in the range of 81.20 and 82.05,'' Somaiya added.

''The Indian rupee erased Tuesday's gain and closed near the life low. Recovery in the dollar index, higher crude oil prices and oil importers' dollar bids weighed on the rupee,'' said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar added that ''spot USDINR is expected to trade higher and any level above 82 leads to fresh long and we could see levels of 82.40 and 82.90 while on the downside 81.35 will act as near-term support.'' According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the Indian rupee ended weaker on Thursday on corporate dollar demand and defence outflows.

''Sentiments also remained weak as oil prices continued to remain elevated and oil importers bidding for dollars accelerated the rupee's weakness over the last hour of trade,'' Iyer said.

The rupee also weakened as J P Morgan delayed the inclusion of local bonds into the global bond indexes which could witness a lack of flows into the domestic markets.

In the overseas markets, the dollar index gained in the Thursday afternoon session as investors looked ahead to US labour and inflation data for any sign of softness that could signal an eventual slowdown in US rate hikes.

The Euro was flat ahead of the ECB’s minutes release from last month's policy meeting later in the day, which will be scrutinised by traders for any light they could shed about the size of the next European rate hike.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.06 per cent to 111.27.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose nearly 1 per cent to USD 94.22 per barrel in futures trade.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 156.63 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 58,222.10, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.50 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,331.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 279 crore, as per exchange data.

