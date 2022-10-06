U.S. to funnel recent Uganda visitors to five airports for Ebola screening
The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who have been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola, a source told Reuters. The change is expected to take effect within the coming week or so, the source said.
The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who have been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola, a source told Reuters.
The change is expected to take effect within the coming week or so, the source said. The travelers will need to arrive at New York-JFK, Newark, Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare or Washington Dulles for screening. There is no vaccine for the Sudan strain of the disease behind the latest Uganda infections.
