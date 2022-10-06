U.S. to funnel recent Uganda visitors to five airports for Ebola screening

The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who have been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola, a source told Reuters.

The change is expected to take effect within the coming week or so, the source said. The travelers will need to arrive at New York-JFK, Newark, Atlanta, Chicago O'Hare or Washington Dulles for screening. There is no vaccine for the Sudan strain of the disease behind the latest Uganda infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)