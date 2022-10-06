Maha: Two women passengers attack woman cop in local train; arrested

A woman police personnel suffered injuries after she was allegedly attacked by two women passengers in a suburban train here as she tried to resolve their quarrel over getting a seat, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on the Thane to Panvel Trans-Harbour route of the Central Railway's suburban network, following which the policewoman was hospitalised, he said. The accused women, identified as Ajju Towit Khan and Gulnaz Juber Khan, were arrested for assaulting woman police naik Sharda Ugale (45) of Vashi railway police station.

''The two women quarrelled over getting a seat in the local train during their journey. Other passengers tried to pacify them, but in vain. Ugale, who entered the local at Nerul, unsuccessfully tried to resolve the issue between them. However, the two accused women instead attacked her and severely beat her up,'' the official of Vashi railway police station said.

An offence was registered against them on Wednesday evening under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt), and others. Ugale was admitted to a hospital, where she is being treated, he said.

