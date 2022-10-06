Left Menu

4 officials suspended after prisoner escapes from hospital in Patiala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Prisons Department on Thursday suspended a Patiala jail deputy superintendent of police (security) and three other officials after an inmate escaped from a government hospital where he was brought for treatment a few days ago.

The action was taken on the directions of Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

DSP (Security) Varun Sharma, Patiala jail assistant superintendent-cum-warrant officer Harbans Singh and two jail warders -- Satpal Singh and Mandeep Singh -- have been suspended for alleged negligent in duties, officials said. Apart from this, a showcause notice has been issued to Jail Superintendent (Patiala) Manjit Singh Tiwana and Assistant Jail Superintendent Jagjit Singh, according to an official release.

Amrik Singh, a resident of Dedna village in Patiala district, was serving his sentence in the Patiala jail.

He was admitted to the Rajindra Hospital for treatment, but escaped from there due to the ''negligence'' of these staff members, said the release.

During transfer of the prisoner from the jail to the hospital, the rules were also violated, it said.

The jails minister warned officers and employees of the department that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

