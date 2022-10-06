16 killed, 35 injured in bus accident in Nepal

At least 16 people were killed and 35 others injured on Thursday in a bus accident in Nepal's Madhesh province, police said. The bus was heading towards Birgunj from Narayangadh, when it skidded off road and fell into a river in Bara district, media reports said.

The injured were taken to Hetauda, Chure Hill, and Sancho Hospital for treatment, The Rising Nepal newspaper reported.

Nine people have been identified during treatment at the Hetauda Hospital, My Republica newspaper reported, quoting Superintendent of Police Bamdev Gautam.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the police, the accident took place due to high speed.

Although the number of passengers on the bus could not be ascertained, the police said that there were about 50 people on board. On October, 2 two people were killed and 36 others injured in a bus accident along the East-West Highway.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal. The country is mostly covered with mountains and most roads are narrow.

Bus accidents in the country are generally blamed on poor roads.

