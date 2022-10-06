Left Menu

Cooler factory gutted in fire in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 06-10-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 23:28 IST
A cooler manufacturing unit was gutted in a fire here on Thursday morning, police said.

While there was no casualty in the fire, around 650 coolers made of plastic and wood were completely destroyed, they said.

The police said the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Inspector Sarvesh Kumar of the Etmadpur police station said the fire broke out around 7:30 am at the New India cooler factory in Nagla Kaale on Khandoli road.

''Fire tenders and police team reached the spot. The fire was controlled within around two hours. There was not any casualty,'' he said.

The owner of the factory, Deepak, said 350 plastic coolers and 300 wooden ones were destroyed in the blaze.

