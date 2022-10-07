Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 7.0%
Peru's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.0% on Thursday, the 15th consecutive hike, as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation.
The benchmark interest rate has now risen 675 basis points from a low of 0.25% in July 2021, as annual inflation accelerated to 8.53% in the year through September, far above the central bank's target of between 1% and 3% annually.
