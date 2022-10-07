Left Menu

Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 7.0%

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 07-10-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 04:36 IST
Peru's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 7.0%
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Peru's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.0% on Thursday, the 15th consecutive hike, as monetary policymakers in the copper-producing Andean nation battle stubbornly high inflation.

The benchmark interest rate has now risen 675 basis points from a low of 0.25% in July 2021, as annual inflation accelerated to 8.53% in the year through September, far above the central bank's target of between 1% and 3% annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022