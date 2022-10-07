Gold concealed in man's rectum seized at Mangaluru airport

Over 700 grams of gold worth Rs 38.53 lakh being smuggled into the country was seized at Mangaluru International Airport here, Customs officials said on Friday.

The gold weighing 741 grams was seized from a man, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala, a Customs release here said.

The passenger, who arrived by an Air India Express flight from Dubai on Wednesday, had mixed the gold powder in gum and concealed the same in his rectum.

Custom officials took the person into custody and further investigation is in progress, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)