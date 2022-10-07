Left Menu

Chipmakers weigh on Europe's STOXX 600; focus on U.S. jobs data

European chipmakers fell after South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported disappointing earnings and forecasts, signalling the chip slump could be much worse than expected. Infineon, STMicroelectronics, BE Semiconductor, ASML and ASMI fell between 0.5% and 3%, while the broader tech sector was tumbled 1.6%.

07-10-2022
Europe's STOXX 600 index slipped on Friday, led by semiconductor companies after weak reports from Samsung and Advanced Micro Devices, while recession fears persisted amid signs that central banks would remain aggressive with policy tightening.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% by 0704 GMT, in line with a downbeat Asian trading session. The index closed lower on Thursday after minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting fanned fears about the state of inflation in the euro zone and aggressive policy moves to tame it.

All eyes are on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, due at 1230 GMT, which will show job growth likely slowed in September, although overall labour market conditions remain tight, providing the Federal Reserve with cover to continue hiking rates. European chipmakers fell after South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported disappointing earnings and forecasts, signalling the chip slump could be much worse than expected.

Infineon, STMicroelectronics, BE Semiconductor, ASML and ASMI fell between 0.5% and 3%, while the broader tech sector was tumbled 1.6%. Credit Suisse rose 2.7% after the lender said it will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of senior debt securities, making a show of strength as it seeks to reassure investors after a tumultuous week.

