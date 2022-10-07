Left Menu

Maharashtra okays Rs 513 cr Diwali package for ration card holders

After the Maharashtra cabinet's decision to give Diwali package to 1.5 crore ration card holders of the state, the Eknath Shinde government issued a resolution and approved Rs 513 crore for this scheme.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 13:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
After the Maharashtra cabinet's decision to give Diwali package to 1.5 crore ration card holders of the state, the Eknath Shinde government issued a resolution and approved Rs 513 crore for this scheme. As much as Rs 478 crore will be utilised for the purchase of sugar, suji (semolina), palm oil and chana dal, and the remaining Rs 35 crore are allotted for the miscellaneous expenditure on this Diwali package distribution.

The Maharashtra cabinet, in its previous meeting, had decided that 1.5 crore ration card holders, which amount to around 7 crore people, will be given a Diwali package of 1 kg sugar, 1 kg suji, 1 kg of chana dal and 1 litre of palm oil on a concessional price of only Rs 100 per packet as a Diwali package with the offer being valid for a period of 30 days. The government has decided to extend the benefit of this scheme to Antyodaya Anna Yojana Scheme, priority households card holders and Above Poverty Line (ABL) ration cards of farmers in the 14 districts of the state, which are affected mainly due by farmers' suicide.

This is the latest in a string of populist measures that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis duo has announced in their three months in power. The e-pass system used for this will be able to check the diversion and underweighing of essential commodities under the public distribution system. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

