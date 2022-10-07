Audi India retail sales up 29 pc in Jan-Sep period

German luxury carmaker Audi on Friday reported a 29 per cent growth in retail sales at 2,947 units in the January-September period of this year in India.

Audi India had retailed 2,291 units in the same period last year.

The growth was driven by the new A8 and Q7, coupled with continued demand for the e-tron range, A4, A6, Q5 and the RS performance range, the company said in a statement.

In addition, Audi Approved: plus, the company's pre-owned car business, has grown by 73 per cent in the first nine months of 2022, it added.

''Our performance in the first nine months has laid the foundation for a positive performance in the remainder of the year. ''Robust growth, despite the semiconductor shortage and global supply-chain issues reiterates the customers' enthusiasm around the brand and our wide product portfolio,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said.

In the ongoing festive season, the automaker is expecting good growth on the back of sustained demand, he added.

The automker noted that it continues to expand its pre-owned car business.

Currently operating with eighteen Audi Approved: plus showrooms across all major hubs in the country, Audi India is expanding rapidly and will have twenty-two pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022, it added.

