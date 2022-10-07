Ireland sees 'flicker of optimism' in post-Brexit N.Ireland dispute

A genuine effort by the new British government to settle a long-running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland has created a "flicker of optimism" as talks resume with the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday.

"There is certainly a new air of positivity and I think that has created a flicker of optimism in the context of people asking can these issues be resolved," Coveney told national broadcaster RTE.

"There is a lot of warm language at the moment. I don't think we should get carried away with but I certainly think we should recognize that there is a genuine effort coming from this new team in the British government. Time will tell whether of course, the compromises necessary to get a deal are possible."

