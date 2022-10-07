Lupin ties up with global agencies to support tuberculosis prevention treatment initiative

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has tied up with Unitaid, The Aurum Institute, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), and other global procurement agencies to support tuberculosis prevention treatment initiative to be rolled out to 138 countries.

As per the agreement, the Mumbai-based firm will introduce two new formulations, a fixed-dose combination of Rifapentine + Isoniazid and Rifapentine 300 mg standalone tablets, at an affordable price in various regions, including many low-and middle-income countries with a large burden of tuberculosis (TB).

''We are committed to enhancing the global access to affordable and high-quality drugs and APIs for the treatment of tuberculosis...

''Through this, we will further reinforce our long legacy to provide shorter, more patient-friendly treatment options to prevent TB,'' Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said in a statement.

Lupin is a leading player in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments.

