'Queen Of The World India 2022' to be held in Mumbai on October 20, 2022!

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/ATK): After putting up a spectacular and successful show in 2021, the one-of-its-kind beauty pageant 'Queen Of The World (QOTW) India 2022' is back with its new edition to be scheduled in Mumbai on October 20, 2022. QOTW is a platform to redefine the beauty pageant industry, as its motto is to create an inclusive and diverse leadership program for the modern women of today, regardless of their age, marital status, and background. The QOTW India celebrates glamour, confidence, and beauty and provides each contestant with the very best experience for personal growth.

It is their diverse environment and inclusive culture which makes them very unique. This year, QOTW welcomes women from 18 to 50 plus to join the amazing world of pageantry and get once in a lifetime opportunity to represent our Indian culture on an international stage. The pageant this year is scheduled between 15-20th October featuring 60 participants from across the country and the age group from 18-65 will be participating, who was selected by the auditions held in Mumbai, Delhi, and the South and East zone. The semi-final is happening in Pune starting from October 15-19th. This year, the QOTW pageant 2022 will witness Karishma Kapoor as the guest of honour for the grand finale, scheduled on October 20, alongside a few other renowned Bollywood celebrities.

Urmimala Boruah - CEO and National Director of Queen of the World India says, "This platform is a dream come true to create a tribe of women that celebrates beauty in all forms and inspires women to be limitless and discover the queen that lies within each one of us. It will be the national finale for the year 2022 and the winners of the pageant will then represent India at the QOTW pageant to be held in the United States of America in March 2023." "This year, we have mentors like Dr Mickey Mehta, who have groomed and trained former beauty queens including Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza and Anjali and Alisha Raut from Cocoberry and Abhinav Mathur along with Sakshi Lalwani, Shagun Mehndiratta and Dimple Kapoor to train our contestants during the final week. Right from the ramp walk, speech to voice modulation, to styling and photoshoot, everything will be taken care of by these mentors," Urmimala adds.

