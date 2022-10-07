Sony India Brightens your Diwali with Exciting Festive Offers

Diwali is one the biggest festival in India and Sony India intends to make it even bigger and brighter by offering blockbuster deals to its customers. Sony India has some of the best and technologically advanced products across its portfolio of televisions, home theatres and soundbars, cameras, lenses and personal audio products. Hence, Sony has launched compelling festive offers and easy on pocket finance schemes to make this Diwali a prosperous one. Get more details of festive offers here. Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director at Sony India, said, ''Sony India is already witnessing the festive season high with Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi sales performing beyond our expectations. There has been a remarkable response from customers for adoption of large-screen premium televisions, especially 139 cm (55) and above and Sony has been continuously dominating this segment. To create a cinema at home experience, there has been an impetus in the demand for soundbars right from entry, mid to high-end models. Truly Wireless and Noise cancellation segment are driving the major chunk of sales in the personal audio category. The rapidly growing demand for content creation has further infused the growth of mirrorless and professional cameras as well as lenses. We are confident that this favourable growth momentum will be sustained throughout the festive season with our technologically advanced products, exciting festive offers and easy-on-pocket finance schemes." New range of BRAVIA televisions with Google TV, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and BRAVIA Core The latest lineup of BRAVIA televisions is loaded with latest technologies such as Google TV user interface, XR Cognitive Processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K 120fps and BRAVIA CORE for an exceptional viewing experience. Enjoy world class entertainment experience with amazing 30% discount along with cashbackuptoRs. 25,000/-, one free EMI, EMIs starting Rs. 1024/- and 3 years warranty on select BRAVIA televisions Sony India has announced an amazing discount of up to 30% on MRP along with cashback of up to Rs. 25,000/-. Keeping the ease of buying in mind, Sony is offering one free EMI and with EMI scheme starting from Rs. 1,024/- enabling customers to upgrade their experience to the new range of BRAVIA televisions with XR Cognitive Processor, Google TV, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and BRAVIA CORE. As a part of the festive offering, 3 years comprehensive warranty is also available on various BRAVIA televisions. 'Create Your Own Cinema at Home' with attractive soundbar combo offers with discount of up to Rs. 54,990/- on premium soundbars HT-A7000 and HT-A9 With the never before festive offers, customers can now elevate their entertainment experience to the next level by creating a cinema like setup in the comfort of their homes by availing a massive discount of up to Rs. 54,990/- off on purchase of premium soundbars such as HT-A7000 and HT-A9 with rear speakers and BRAVIA 108cm (43) and above televisions. Additionally, customers can save up to Rs. 10,000 and up to Rs. 8,000 on purchase of HT-S40R and HT-S20R respectively. Get a premium noise cancellation Headphones worth Rs. 14,990/- and Pro-Style camera backpack worth Rs. 9,990/- on purchase of select full frame cameras. Enjoy special discount of up to Rs. 41,000/- on select lenses Sony is offering premium noise cancellation Headphones worth Rs. 14,990/- free on purchase of select full-frame cameras such as Alpha7SIII, and Alpha7C. Alpha7SIII camera Alpha Community. Enjoy working and learning from home with wide range of personal audio products in various form factor at a special discounted price The wide range of headphones and earbuds such as WH-1000XM5, WF-L900, WF-C500, WF-XB700 and WH-XB910N are perfect companions for work and learn from home and can be purchased on easy EMI schemes. Customers can pre-book the recently launched audio product such as industry noise cancellation headphones WH-1000XM5 at a best buy price of Rs. 26,990/- and purchase WF-L900 at a special price of Rs.12,990/- and WF-C500 at Rs. 3,499/-. Other popular headphones models such as WH-1000XM4, WF-XB700 and WH-XB910N are also available at a discounted rate of Rs. 19,990/-, Rs. 5,990/ and Rs. 12,990/- respectively. Customers can also buy the affordable range of wireless headphones starting from Rs. 1,399/-. Enjoy exciting discount of up to 30% on range of Bluetooth speakers and save up to Rs. 13,000/- on purchase of SRS XG500 portable wireless speaker Customers can now purchase select wireless Bluetooth speakers at a special discounted price. SRS-XG300 is available for Rs. 27,990/-, SRS-XE300 for Rs. 17,990/-, SRS-XE200 for Rs. 12,990/- and SRS-XB13 for Rs. 3,299/. Music lovers can avail a benefit of up to Rs. 13,000/- on the MRP on purchase of SRS-XG500 X-series speaker which is water and dust resistant and allows you to carry your music wherever you go. Avail easy finance offers Enjoy easy EMI of 8/0, 12/4 and 16/4 and convenient finance schemes with no processing fees with select banking partners. These special offers are valid till end of October 2022 or until stocks last. Robust retail network and service support Sony India has a robust distribution network of over 8,000 dealers. It also has a strong pan India service presence through 270+ service centres, manned with well-trained service technicians and professional customer care staff. Contact centre services are available on all days 9 am to 9 pm. Registration of installation request for newly purchased products can be done 24x7 at the contact centre. About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.sony.co.in.

