IOL gets EU regulatory nod for supply of Ethyl Acetate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:11 IST
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received regulatory approval from the European Union for the supply of a chemical, ethyl acetate.

IOL started production of ethyl acetate in 1996 and exports it to more than 40 countries. Ethyl acetate is primarily used as a solvent and diluent. It is also used in nail varnish remover, circuit board cleaners, paints and perfumes.

In a statement, the company said it has received the REACH certification, which will open a window to IOL to export ethyl acetate across the European market.

The REACH is an EU regulation adopted to strengthen the protection of human health and the environment. The law aims at boosting the competitiveness of the EU chemicals sector, it said.

IOL also announced the appointment of REACHLaw as their only representative (OR) to assist the company in broadening arms and expanding its territory in European nations.

IOL said it has the largest single-location plant of ethyl acetate in India with a production capacity of 120,000 tonnes per annum. Besides ethyl acetate, the company also produces other key speciality chemicals.

