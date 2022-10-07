Left Menu

MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal appointed as a Member of the External Affairs' Standing Parliamentary Committee

Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha for the Ministry of External Affairs. As such, Dr Mittal is entrusted in the very first term of his being an MP. External Affairs' Parliamentary Committee is part of the top 5 most important ones.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:28 IST
MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal appointed as a Member of the External Affairs' Standing Parliamentary Committee
MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal and Chancellor LPU. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Rajya Sabha for the Ministry of External Affairs. As such, Dr Mittal is entrusted in the very first term of his being an MP. External Affairs' Parliamentary Committee is part of the top 5 most important ones. Other members of the committee from the Rajya Sabha include Kapil Sibal, Prakash Javadekar, Jaya Bachchan, Ranjan Gogoi (the Ex-Chief Justice of India) and other top MPs. The Chairman of the committee is PP Chaudhary. Other members of the committee from 'Lok Sabha' includes Kalyan Banerjee, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Parneet Kaur, Navneet Ravi Rana, Poonam Pramod Mahajan and other top legislators.

Feeling elated on the responsibility entrusted to him by the country, Dr Mittal shares, "I acknowledge that being a committee member is all about working sincerely with the other members of the committee to reach a consensus about the work for the country before it. I promise earnestly to remain up to the expectations of the country." The parliamentary committee is also known as a mini legislature. A large part of the discussion on the bills, budget and policy matters takes place in the committees. The recommendation of the Committee is then sent to the House. That is why committees are referred to as miniature legislatures, where committee members make decisions as a collective group.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022