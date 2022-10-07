Left Menu

Health ministry says substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure, rejects reports questioning data

The 2018-19 National Health Accounts estimates show a substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure OOPE, reaffirming the governments commitment towards easing citizens financial burden, the health ministry said Friday, rejecting reports that questioned the accuracy of data.The ministry termed such media reports misleading and incorrect.In a statement, the ministry said the criticism of NHA 2018-19 is a typical prima facie example of ignoring facts and sound reason and leaving the mantle of justification to the others.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 15:40 IST
Health ministry says substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure, rejects reports questioning data
  • Country:
  • India

The 2018-19 National Health Accounts estimates show a substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE), reaffirming the government's commitment towards easing citizens' financial burden, the health ministry said Friday, rejecting reports that questioned the accuracy of data.

The ministry termed such media reports ''misleading and incorrect''.

In a statement, the ministry said the criticism of NHA 2018-19 is a ''typical prima facie example of ignoring facts and sound reason'' and leaving the mantle of justification to the others. The NHA provides detailed information on expenditure incurred within the health sector of the country. ''The recent NHA estimates (2018-19) show a substantial reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE), reaffirming the government's commitment towards easing the citizens' financial burden,'' the statement said. It said calling this data a ''mirage'' by one expert of health economics working in a private Indian University and quoted in certain sections of media is devoid of justification and rational basis. The report published in a national daily said the NHA projects a substantial reduction in not just out-of-pocket expenditure but a reduction in absolute terms 2017-19. The report then quoted health finance experts to claim such a reduction is not possible. ''While the same experts had unequivocally accepted the 2014 data, their assessment of the 2017-18 as 'doubtful' is truly arbitrary,'' the ministry's statement said.

''Such criticism is based on flawed juxtaposition and selective picking of data to further their specious argument. Formulations like, 'seems problematic/seems unlikely' as basis of a claim, is nothing if not hypothetical disagreement,'' the statement said. The increase in utilisation of government health facilities has been an important aspect of NSO 2017-18, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022