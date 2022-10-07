Left Menu

Paddy procurement irregularities: Maha tribal development corporation acts against three staffers

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:10 IST
Action is being taken against three staffers of the state-run Tribal Development Corporation, including a sub regional manager, for alleged irregularities in paddy procurement and embezzlement of funds, an official said in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday.

The irregularities, including paddy stock worth Rs 2.72 crore going missing, took place during 2020-21 and 2021-22, after which a probe was ordered, he said.

''Based on the probe report, a sub regional manager of Deori has been suspended and an offence will be registered against two marketing inspectors. They have been accused of misusing more than 14,100 quintals of paddy stock worth Rs 2.72 crore,'' he said.

