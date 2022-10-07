Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar retreats for now, as investors await U.S. jobs data

The September non-farm payrolls report comes hot on the heels of a measure of private-sector hiring that beat expectations and an indicator of vacancies that showed an unexpected decline, offering a mixed picture of the jobs market. Consumer inflation data is due next week and could prove equally influential in setting investors' expectations for the Fed, according to CIBC head of G10 currency strategy Jeremy Stretch.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:25 IST
FOREX-Dollar retreats for now, as investors await U.S. jobs data
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar retreated on Friday, ahead of a key employment report later that could offer a litmus test of the strength of the U.S. economic recovery, but with the Federal Reserve's commitment to fighting inflation, strategists believe any weakness won't last. The euro and the pound pared overnight losses and rose for the first time in three trading sessions, while the Japanese yen clawed back from another break through the key 145 level against the dollar.

Overnight, a number of Fed officials reinforced the view that the central bank is nowhere near finished with raising rates as it seeks to tame inflation, and rates are expected to go up further. The September non-farm payrolls report comes hot on the heels of a measure of private-sector hiring that beat expectations and an indicator of vacancies that showed an unexpected decline, offering a mixed picture of the jobs market.

Consumer inflation data is due next week and could prove equally influential in setting investors' expectations for the Fed, according to CIBC head of G10 currency strategy Jeremy Stretch. "We're going into a 'double-header' next week," he said.

"Until we see what is effectively almost empirical evidence that either the labour market is materially easing or inflationary pressures are dissipating, dollar dips are going to remain bought into," he said. The euro was last up 0.1% on the day at $0.9801, having tried twice unsuccessfully to regain parity this week.

Sterling rose 0.3% to $1.1192, having fallen 1.4% overnight. It rose to as much as $1.1493 earlier this week, after the British government reversed a planned cut to the highest rate of income tax. The U.S. dollar index eased 0.1% to 112.11, after rising nearly 1% overnight, and was set for a decline of 0.16% this week.

All eyes now turn to the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT. Economists expect 250,000 jobs to have been added last month, compared with 315,000 in August. "With the Fed seeing evidence of success, we should not expect a shift in rhetoric, no matter what the NFP print is today. That in our view means the US dollar will remain under upward pressure," MUFG head of research Derek Halpenny said in a note.

"Any US dollar weakness on a weak NFP print that fuels easing expectations next year is, in our view, unlikely to last." The yen was last up 0.2% against the dollar at 144.91 per dollar, close to a 24-year low of 145.90 hit last month that prompted an intervention by Japanese authorities to shore up the fragile currency.

In another sign that major central banks' fight against inflation is far from over, accounts from the European Central Bank's September meeting show policymakers appeared increasingly worried that high inflation could become entrenched, making aggressive policy tightening necessary even at the cost of weaker growth.

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022