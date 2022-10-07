Power Grid Corporation ties up with IISc to tackle cybersecurity challenges

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, Indian Institute of Science, and the Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development at IISc have entered into a partnership to establish a centre of excellence in cybersecurity in power transmission and grid operations.

This will be a nodal centre and a think-tank where cybersecurity experts from academia, national research and development labs, and the industry will work together to address cybersecurity concerns related to power grids, an IISc statement said.

Power Grid Corporation CMD K Sreekant said cybersecurity in transmission and grid operations is critical in today's digital era.

Development of robust defences against cybersecurity is of paramount importance in maintaining reliable power supply.

Continuous and collaborative research involving academia and industry for development of cyber resilient systems as well as capacity building is the need of the hour towards creating a safe and secure grid, he said.

''POWERGRID is committed to provide funding to the extent of Rs 119.02 crore over the next 10 years and also depute its industry experts to this centre to bolster research in this area,'' Sreekant said.

