Six Indian prisoners died in Pak in last 9 months: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 16:54 IST
Official Spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Six Indian prisoners died in Pakistan in last nine months and India has raised the issue with Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the deceased included five fishermen.

The situation is alarming. All the dead had completed their sentences, he said at a media briefing.

It is the responsibility of Pakistan to ensure safety of Indian prisoners in that country, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

