Ather Energy to ramp up production

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy would ramp up production at its facilities to reduce the waiting period for its products, the company said on Friday.

With this, the company expects reduction in waiting period by 30-50 per cent.

''Over the last few quarters, we have had a very sharp focus on working with our supplier-partners to ramp up our supply chain. We believe we have turned the corner, and are now looking at a very rapid scale-up in order to not only meet the current demand, but also to clear the large order book,'' said the company chief business officer Ravneet S Phokela.

The ramping up of production would reduce waiting period down quite dramatically, he said.

Ather commissioned its second manufacturing facility in Hosur in December 2021 at an investment of Rs 500 crore.

''With these efforts, our month-on-month ramp-up is expected to be around 20-25 per cent in the current financial year, enabling us to achieve 5x growth in year-on-year volumes,'' Phokela said.

The drop in waiting period is a result of the company's efforts to strengthen the supply chain and strategic investments to scale up its manufacturing operations over the past few months, the statement added.

