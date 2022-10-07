Left Menu

Ather Energy to ramp up production

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:25 IST
Ather Energy to ramp up production
  • Country:
  • India

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy would ramp up production at its facilities to reduce the waiting period for its products, the company said on Friday.

With this, the company expects reduction in waiting period by 30-50 per cent.

''Over the last few quarters, we have had a very sharp focus on working with our supplier-partners to ramp up our supply chain. We believe we have turned the corner, and are now looking at a very rapid scale-up in order to not only meet the current demand, but also to clear the large order book,'' said the company chief business officer Ravneet S Phokela.

The ramping up of production would reduce waiting period down quite dramatically, he said.

Ather commissioned its second manufacturing facility in Hosur in December 2021 at an investment of Rs 500 crore.

''With these efforts, our month-on-month ramp-up is expected to be around 20-25 per cent in the current financial year, enabling us to achieve 5x growth in year-on-year volumes,'' Phokela said.

The drop in waiting period is a result of the company's efforts to strengthen the supply chain and strategic investments to scale up its manufacturing operations over the past few months, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022