Elite Pro Basketball League's CEO Sunny Bhandarkar buys 'Emerging Elite', the Street Ball League team owned by Rannvijay Singha and Harman Singha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI/PNN): Elite Pro Basketball League CEO Sunny Bhandarkar, CMO Kaustubh Ghare, COO Pranav Prabhu and Operations Head Bharat Singh have bought a team in the Street Ball League owned by Rannvijay Singha and Harman Singha. Street Ball League is a one of its kind 3v3 semi-pro basketball league in India where streets meet basketball. The main aim behind buying the team is to promote the sport of Basketball in India. 'Emerging Elite' is the newest entrant in the league which will kickstart its journey in the 3rd season in Mumbai from October 8, 2022. The 'Emerging Elite' Team will include Abhyudaya Yadav, Abhishek Rathee, Abhishek Tyagi, Sidhant Shinde, Ajinkya Mane and Arvind Arumugam. Out of the 6 players Abhishek Tyagi, Abhishek Rathee and Abhyudaya Yadav recently represented India as Delhi Storms at the recently concluded Red Bull Half Court World Final in Egypt. Though the team went down by 2 points in the pre-quarters fighting to Greece it gave them a lot of exposure.

Talking about the same CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt Ltd Sunny Bhandarkar said, "We are really happy to buy a team in the upcoming Street Ball League. The main aim behind this move is to promote the game of Basketball in India. We believe we have a lot of potential and would love to see India qualify to Olympics in the near future and compete with the best athletes globally." Adding further CMO of Elite Pro Basketball League Kaustubh Ghare said, "We are sure initiatives like these will help to grow Basketball in India and we want to play a crucial part in uplifting the game in India. We are also proud of Delhi Storms who played really and went down fighting to Greece which is far superior at the moment when it comes to the game as compared to us."

Elite Pro Basketball League India's first-of-its-kind 5x5 Pro Basketball League recently announced that they were going to organize 2 wildcard try outs in Chennai and Delhi and they have received over 1200 athlete registrations. Elite Pro Basketball League which will kick start its 1st season early next year will feature 12 teams and has already signed over 140 athletes to play in various teams. This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

