UK and Ireland restate desire to get N.Ireland executive running by Oct. 28

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 17:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain and Ireland on Friday restated their desire to get the Northern Ireland executive back up and running by Oct. 28, a joint communiqué issued following an inter-governmental conference said.

"The UK and Irish Governments reaffirmed their commitment to doing everything possible to facilitate the re-establishment of the Executive by 28 October and the full functioning of all of the political institutions established by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," said the communiqué, published by the British government.

