Left Menu

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises abrdn Group in the Secondary Trade in HDFC Life

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (abrdn) in relation to the secondary trade by abrdn in HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:01 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises abrdn Group in the Secondary Trade in HDFC Life
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited (abrdn) in relation to the secondary trade by abrdn in HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life). abrdn is one of the promoters of the HDFC Life and has undertaken multiple share sale after the IPO of the Company.

The Capital Markets Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised abrdn Group on the transaction documents. The transaction team was led by Abhinav Kumar, Partner. Tax advisory was provided by SR Patnaik, Partner & Head - Taxation; Kunal Savani, Partner; with assistance from Bipluv Jhingan, Principal Associate.

As a part of the transaction, abrdn undertook the sale by way of share sale on the screen-based trading of BSE Limited for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2,434 crores (approx.). The transaction involved a sale of 43,000,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each of HDFC Life, representing 2.00 per cent (approx.) of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of HDFC Life, by abrdn. Other Parties and Advisors to the transaction included BofA Securities India Limited (acted as the Broker).

The aggregate value of the transaction is INR 2,434 crore (approx.). The transaction was signed on September 13, 2022; and closed on September 15, 2022.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022