New TVC for "Rungta Steel TMT Bar" Features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Rungta Mines Ltd., the leading Steel manufacturer, market its product under the Brand name “Rungta Steel TMT Bar” officially launched their new television commercial (TVC) featuring Bollywood’s Ekdum solid couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In the TV commercial, content Alia and Ranbir are seen talking about their new home while spending time together in their living room. Ranbir explains to Alia how Rungta Steel TMT bar is manufactured using cutting-edge technology and engineering to guarantee that structures made from them are built with superior strength and shock resistance, which will add a ''solid'' foundation to their new home. Introducing the new TVC campaign, Spokesperson of Rungta Mines Ltd. said, “We are pleased to work with Alia and Ranbir since their foundation aligns with our product, which is powerful, reliable, and long-lasting. Our goal is to grow our steel production capacity, and we anticipate that the new campaign will assist us in doing so. We need the help of our channel partners as well to maximise the impact of our expansion plan and to boost sales even more. In order to assist our efforts, Rungta Steel has developed 360-degree branding initiatives to widen its horizons in new markets. We want to be present across all of India's markets very soon.” Rungta Steel TMT bars have built-in qualities such as consistent grades, tolerances, and dimensions that guarantee consistency in quality and stability. These steel bars undergo a series of rigorous quality checks after production to guarantee extended stability, durability, and flawless workability. The company offers to meet the demands of the construction industry with the ISO and OHSAS certifications and is utilised in various Government & private projects in India. The same features have been highlighted in the latest TVC. Rungta Steel TMT bars come in grades of Fe500, Fe500D, Fe550 & Fe550D as per IS 1786 and sizes from 6 to 40mm. TVC Link: youtu.be/G3wUKdSzdts

