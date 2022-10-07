Left Menu

Ajmera Realty & Infra sales bookings up 82 pc to Rs 166 cr; H1 sales jump 2.8 times to Rs 566 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:15 IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra sales bookings up 82 pc to Rs 166 cr; H1 sales jump 2.8 times to Rs 566 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Friday reported an 82 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 166 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal on better demand.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 91 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The sales bookings jumped to Rs 566 crore in the first six months of this fiscal year as against Rs 202 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

''Despite all the headwinds, we have continued to charter a growth trajectory with strong pre-sales and are uniquely positioned on account of strong cash-flows, quality land bank and a diversified pipeline of new projects,'' Dhaval Ajmera, Director of Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said.

He expects some challenges on sales front due to rising mortgage rates in the future, but the impact could be insignificant given the latent demand in real estate sector.

''We are geared up for new launches in the coming quarters as part of our overall strategy to grow and gain market share,'' Ajmera said.

All property brokerage firms have reported increase in housing sales during the July-September quarter and January-September period of this calendar year as compared to the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022