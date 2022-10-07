Left Menu

Vehicle registrations: Govt proposes tweaks in BH series rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:34 IST
Vehicle registrations: Govt proposes tweaks in BH series rules
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed to allow conversion of regular vehicle registrations into Bharat Series (BH) numbers as part of measures to widen the scope of the BH series ecosystem.

At present, only new vehicles can opt for BH series mark.

In a draft notification, the MoRTH informed about the proposed amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark which was launched for people who are in transferable jobs.

Among other changes, the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated, according to the notification. ''Vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark,'' it said.

The ministry has also proposed the amendment in rule 48 to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work with a view to providing further ease of life to citizen.

It also said that the Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse.

To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, last year in September, the road transport ministry had come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles - Bharat Series (BH series).

In this regard, the government had notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from re-registration process when they shift from one state/union territory to another.

''This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH series)' will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories,'' MoRTH had said in a statement.

So far, 24 states and UTs have rolled out the new Bharat Series (BH-series) for vehicle registration and so far over 20,000 vehicles have been registered across the states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022