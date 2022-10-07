Left Menu

Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 71.93 times on final day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 18:39 IST
Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 71.93 times on final day
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of consumer durables retail chain Electronics Mart India received 71.93 times subscription on the final day of offer on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 449.53 crore shares against 6.25 crore shares on offer, according to a data available with the NSE.

The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 169.54 times subscription, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS) 63.59 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 19.71 times.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore, with no offer for sale component.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 56-59 a share.

On Tuesday, the public offer of Electronics Mart India was subscribed 1.69 times on the first day of offer.

The domestic equity markets were closed on Wednesday for the Dussehra festival.

Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL) was founded by Pavan Kumar Bajaj and Karan Bajaj as a proprietary concern with a consumer durables and electronics store under the name of Bajaj Electronics.

Its multi-brand outlets operate under the brand name Bajaj Electronics other than two specialised stores under the name 'Kitchen Stories', catering to kitchen specific-requirements and one specialised store format under the name 'Audio & Beyond', focusing on high-end home audio and home automation solutions.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, IIFL Securities and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022