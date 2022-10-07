3.75 per cent DA hike for Karnataka govt employees

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday approved a hike in the dearness allowance for the State government employees from 27.25 per cent to 31 per cent of their basic pay.

The hike of 3.75 per cent would cost Rs 1,282.72 crore more for the government.

''... CM @BSBommai has cleared the proposal for increase of DA to Govt. employees and retired employees by 3.75 % w.e.f 1st July 2022. The Addl. financial implication is 1,282.72 cr,'' the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Recently, the Centre hiked the DA for its employees by 4 per cent.

