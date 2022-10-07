Sai Silks Kalamandir eyes 25 stores in South India by 2025

Hyderabad-based ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd has planned to expand its footprint by opening 25 additional stores across South India by 2025.

The company on Friday inaugurated its 'VaraMahalakshmi Silks', the 50th store in the country, spread across 4,000 sq ft here. It is also the third such facility in the city.

''We believe our VaraMahalakshmi stores provide a unique experience and customer service, which combined with our inventory and variety of SKUs that we offer, enables us to attract and retain a growing customer base,'' Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd Managing Director Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi said.

''From here on, we intend to open 25 additional stores across South India and these are planned over the course of next two fiscals (2023-24,2024-25),'' he noted.

On the inauguration of 50th store, Chalavadi said, ''Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for us. We are delighted that opening of our third store coincides with Sai Silks crossing a major milestone of 50 stores in India.'' The VaraMahalakshmi format store was inaugurated by actresses Kushboo Sundar and Radikaa Sarathkumar. It offers an entire range of premium silk sarees and Kancheepuram sarees.

The VaraMahalakshmi sarees retail in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 2.50 lakh.

