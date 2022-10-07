Left Menu

Railways to bid out 16 stations via PPP route for redevelopment purposes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 19:44 IST
Railways to bid out 16 stations via PPP route for redevelopment purposes
  • Country:
  • India

The railways will bid out 16 stations, including the Anand Vihar Terminal, under the public private partnership (PPP) model for redevelopment purposes with a tender being floated over the next two months, sources said on Friday.

The other stations to be redeveloped are Tambram, Vijayawada, Dadar, Kalyan, Thane, Andheri, Coimbatore Jn, Pune, Bangalore City, Vadodara, Bhopal, Chennai Central, Delhi Hazrat Nizammuddin and Avadi.

The railways plans to bid out these stations within the current year itself.

These railway stations will be upgraded to ensure improved basic facilities and accessibility for passengers. Various monetisation models are being examined to encourage the private sector.

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press briefing earlier this month had said that the designs of the redeveloped stations will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

While the tender for 47 stations are out, work is underway at 32 stations, Vaishnaw said, adding the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three and a half years.

This is a major change in the mode of redeveloping stations -- after going for the 'engineering, procurement and construction' (EPC) route to redevelop New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CST Mumbai stations, the railways will now go the PPP way.

This may lead to rise in the prices of platform tickets and other conveniences provided by the railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022