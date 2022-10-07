Left Menu

People of NE region should think about their contribution to nation, not what country gave them: Manipur CM

Speaking at the 8th edition of the event, Young Leaders Connect, Singh said North-East Leaders Connect NELC over the decade has paved the path as a facilitator for growth and development in the region.The platform provided by NELC will facilitate in designing of reforms and deepening strategic ties to unlock the full potential of the region, the chief minister said.

People of NE region should think about their contribution to nation, not what country gave them: Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday appealed to the people of the northeast to think about their contribution to the country rather than what the nation has given them.

If people start thinking in such a way, it will expedite the development of the country, the chief minister said at a programme here. Speaking at the 8th edition of the event, ‘Young Leaders Connect’, Singh said ''North-East Leaders Connect (NELC) over the decade has paved the path as a facilitator for growth and development in the region''.

The platform provided by NELC will facilitate in designing of reforms and deepening strategic ties to unlock the full potential of the region, the chief minister said. The region is strategically located as the land gateway of the country to South East Asia and is blessed with abundant natural resources, rich cultural heritage, colourful tribes, and tourist attractions, Singh said. Informing that start-ups in Manipur have transformed the entrepreneurship ecosystem, Biren said ''the state government has extended support to 5,796 entrepreneurs at a total project cost of Rs. 110 crore to provide ample room for growth of an entrepreneurship.'' Acknowledging that Information Technology is one of the core strengths, the Manipur chief minister said the first building of Manipur IT SEZ will be ready soon and is expected to create employment opportunities for about 1,500-2,000 people. The 8th edition of the Young Leaders Connect seeks to connect economies, cultures, and companies, and explore ways to help businesses and people to excel, align with what the communities are currently building, and connect with their aspirations.

